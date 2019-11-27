FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Walmart Get it while it's hot — this cult-favorite Revlon hot brush is on sale right now and we found the best deal at Walmart.

Hair care might be the last thing on your mind — especially with all the turkey and pumpkin pie headed your way. But now that all the holidays (and holiday parties) are here, you probably want your hair to look its best.

Plus, winter is an especially hard time for hair with all the blow drying and dry shampooing we do to keep it intact through the wind, snow and even under our pom pom hats. It’s not easy keeping your hair looking its best in the winter. And, of course, you don’t want to spend hours trying to get your strands just right so you can spritz them still with hairspray.

So if you’re hoping to find a haircare tool that’ll give you the perfect ’do through the holidays and beyond, we found a cult-favorite Revlon hot brush that’s both a hair dryer and volumizer that your hair might thank you for.

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush is on sale right now at Walmart for just $39 with free two-day shipping, down from its original price tag of $58. It’s an early Black Friday deal you’ll want to snag it while it’s still hot.

The brush has what you want from a hair dryer and the volume you really want from a styler. It’s like getting a professional blow-out at home time and time again.

The oval brush design on this brush has curved sides that can smooth your hair and round edges that can help put some volume at your roots. Plus, the bristles on the brush are meant to be tangle-free.

It features two heat and speed settings, and a cool setting so you can lock you look before heading out the door.

You might just be thankful for this brush year-round, since it’ll come in handy for those hot summer days when you don’t feel like spending too much time (and heat) on your hair. And in the winter when it’s too cold to head outdoors with wet hair, you can quickly run this brush through for a quick dry and style.

Though the brush comes in many colors, the black color is the only shade on sale at Walmart right now — and it comes with free two-day shipping.

And while this brush is on sale at Amazon too, it won’t be in stock until Nov. 30, so you can kiss that two-day shipping goodbye. We’ve also spotted it at Target, but it’s still full-price right now.