This Cult-Fave Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is 52% Off For Prime Day

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer has been a longtime reader favorite — and it’s not at all surprising why it’s reached cult status amongst those who know of its hardworking ways. This two-in-one beauty tool is a hair dryer and a hot air brush, meaning you’re getting blowout tresses at home every time you step out of the shower. (One could say it’s a way-budget-friendlier option than, say, the Dyson Airwrap or the Shark FlexStyle.) And now, the latest and greatest version — the Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 — is on sale for a whopping 52% off for Amazon Prime Day.
Unlike the previous iterations that came before this model, the PLUS 2.0 has a slimmer handle for better grip, a detachable design that allows for easier storage, a sleeker brush size for more versatility in wave intensity, and a medium heat setting option (older versions only have low and high toggles). Users can expect their hair styling routines to be dramatically cut — the brand touts out-of-the-salon blowout looks in half the time and with 75% more shine. The PLUS 2.0 is also made of ceramic and titanium that provides better heat protection to your hands, scalp, and hair as you give it a twirl.
And, shoppers are near unanimous in agreement about this brilliant hair tool: It’s currently ranking a 4.5 out of 5 stars and has over 17,000 ratings. “I have fine, straight hair and I’m not great at using a blowdryer for styling. This helps me do a pretty darn good job!! I can get a lot of volume and make my hair look polished very easily,” writes one usually flat-haired reviewer.
Thick and curly-haired folks also love the ways of the PLUS 2.0: “This brush is lightweight and the best brush size/design I have used to date. I have thick, medium length, extremely curly (3c/4a) hair and this brush was able to give me a smooth blowout in about 38 minutes,” writes reviewer AP Wang. “Prior to this brush, I tried the Shark for $300 but it did not work with my hair, and the brush/design was cumbersome.
This Revlon brush has a simple, yet effective design that makes it very easy to use.”This 52% off deal on the Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 is only here for Prime Day 2023. This one-time under-$35 purchase today will have you experiencing many years of fabulous hair to come.