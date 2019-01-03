Reward For 7-Year-Old's Killer Climbs To $100,000 As Texas Manhunt Continues

The reward, offered by activist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, has steadily increased this week as the shooter has remained on the loose.

A public funeral has been scheduled for Tuesday at Houston’s Green House International Church beginning at 10 a.m., to be followed by the release of purple balloons. A community rally is set for Saturday at noon in the Houston Walmart parking lot where the shooting occurred.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday provided a composite sketch of the suspect, based on descriptions from Washington and Jazmine’s sisters, who said he had a thin build.