Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Rex Heuermann Charged In Fourth Woman’s Death

The 60-year-old was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who vanished in 2007.
Nina Golgowski
Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann has been charged with the murder of a fourth woman, whose remains were found on New York’s Long Island in 2010, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The 60-year-old was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who vanished in 2007, according to court documents.

Heuermann already faces three counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Rex Heuermann is seen in November 2023 after being arrested for the killing of three sex workers in Gilgo Beach, New York.
Pool via Getty Images
