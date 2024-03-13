Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reportedly Considering Aaron Rodgers For Veep

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave voters yet another chance to not take his presidential campaign seriously.
The son of the late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy is running for president as an independent and is reportedly considering controversial NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a possible running mate, according to The New York Times.
Kennedy confirmed to the paper that Rodgers is indeed on his short list, as is former pro wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse “The Body” Ventura.
Although RFK Jr. was also reportedly considering offering the gig to former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and failed Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, those people have either turned down the job or conversations haven’t progressed as quickly as they have with Rodgers and Ventura.
There’s been no firm confirmation on who might sign on to the RFK Jr. ticket, but the Times reported that the domain name kennedyrodgers.com was registered last week.
If you’re just looking at political compatibility, a Kennedy-Rodgers ticket makes sense since both men tend to promulgate conspiracy theories, especially about vaccines.
Folks on social media gave the possible presidential ticket the respect it deserves.