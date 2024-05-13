Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent candidate for president, can’t seem to get his position straight on abortion despite access to the procedure being one of the biggest issues of the 2024 election.
Most recently, he issued a lengthy statement last Friday evening saying “abortion should be legal up until a certain number of weeks,” until the point of fetal viability outside the womb. He said he only supports “gruesome” third-trimester abortions when needed to save the life of the mother ― even though numerous incidents since the fall of Roe v. Wade show that supposed safeguard is ineffective.
But just days earlier, Kennedy professed a wildly different stance on the issue. In an interview that aired last Wednesday on former ESPN host Sage Steele’s podcast, he said he was against any government restrictions on the procedure “even if it’s full term.” He also pushed back on Steele’s claims that patients may terminate a pregnancy late into a term “when there’s drugs involved and people aren’t thinking,” repeatedly telling her it’s important to trust women with decisions about their bodies.
Abortions performed after 21 weeks of pregnancy represent only 1% of abortions performed in the United States. The vast majority are sought out because of fetal abnormalities or threats to the mother’s health.
The comments apparently caught one of his advisers completely off guard.
Advertisement
“To be completely transparent, this is the first time I’ve heard this perspective directly from Mr. Kennedy,” his adviser Angela Stanton King posted on social media. She later released a video saying she’d spoken with Kennedy and that he’d be releasing a new statement on the matter.
Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, also thought he had a different stance on abortion.
“My understanding with Bobby’s position is that, you know, every abortion is a tragedy, is a loss of life,” Shanahan said on an episode of Steele’s podcast that aired a week before Kennedy’s, referring to him by his nickname. “My understanding is that he absolutely believes in limits on abortion, and we’ve talked about this.
Kennedy’s inconsistencies on abortion date back to the early months of his campaign. When a reporter asked him last August if he’d support a federal ban on abortion after the first trimester, he replied: “Yes, I would.”
His campaign quickly tried to walk back his remarks, saying he misunderstood the question “in a crowded, noisy exhibit hall at the Iowa State Fair.”
“Mr. Kennedy’s position on abortion is that it is always the woman’s right to choose. He does not support legislation banning abortion,” his campaign said in a statement.
Advertisement
But as Kennedy’s campaign has progressed, it’s become clear abortion isn’t something he’s comfortable speaking about, even though tens of millions of women of childbearing age have have been directly affected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to wipe out federal protections for the procedure in 2022.
A Washington Post analysis last month found that Kennedy, who’s best known for spreading anti-vaccine misinformation, only mentioned the word “abortion” twice in the 11 speeches and campaign events that appear on his YouTube page. He mentioned “vaccine” 10 times.
When asked for an explanation, his campaign told the Post that Kennedy doesn’t want to focus on abortion.
“Mr. Kennedy does not want to add fuel to the fire,” campaign spokeswoman Stefanie Spear said.
Other issues, such as chronic disease, she continued, “have the potential to unify the country, unlike abortion, which is fundamentally divisive.”
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
It's Another Trump-Biden Showdown — And We Need Your Help
The Future Of Democracy Is At Stake
Women's Rights Hang In The Balance
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
The 2024 election is heating up, and women's rights, health care, voting rights, and the very future of democracy are all at stake. Donald Trump will face Joe Biden in the most consequential vote of our time. And HuffPost will be there, covering every twist and turn. America's future hangs in the balance. Would you consider contributing to support our journalism and keep it free for all during this critical season?
HuffPost believes news should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We rely on readers like you to help fund our work. Any contribution you can make — even as little as $2 — goes directly toward supporting the impactful journalism that we will continue to produce this year. Thank you for being part of our story.
It's official: Donald Trump will face Joe Biden this fall in the presidential election. As we face the most consequential presidential election of our time, HuffPost is committed to bringing you up-to-date, accurate news about the 2024 race. While other outlets have retreated behind paywalls, you can trust our news will stay free.
But we can't do it without your help. Reader funding is one of the key ways we support our newsroom. Would you consider making a donation to help fund our news during this critical time? Your contributions are vital to supporting a free press.
The 2024 election will prove to have vast and potentially dire consequences for women in America. From the fall of Roe to an assault on IVF in Alabama and the resurrection of an 1864 Arizona abortion ban, women's rights are under attack across the country.
HuffPost is committed to bringing you the most up-to-date information as Americans vote this fall. While other news outlets retreat behind paywalls, we believe news this important should be free for everyone. Would you consider supporting our journalism? Even as little as $2 helps fund our work. Thank you.