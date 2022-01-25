Politics

RFK Jr. Apologizes For Suggesting Anti-Vaxxers Have It Worse Than Anne Frank

Kennedy claimed his intention "was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized after suggesting that today’s anti-vaxxers have it worse than Holocaust victims like Anne Frank.

During an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Washington, D.C., this past weekend, the eldest son of former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy said, “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.”

Kennedy’s callous comparison was criticized by many, including the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and his own wife, former “Curb Your Enthusiasm” cast member Cheryl Hines.

As a result, he walked back the Holocaust hot take with a Twitter apology.

Many people weren’t impressed — especially because he’s made similar Holocaust comparisons in the past.

Others noted that the tweet had all the hallmarks of a non-apology apology.

