Eric Clapton Tried To Donate 'Way Over' Legal Limit To RFK Jr.'s Campaign: Report

British guitarist Eric Clapton attempted to make a donation supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s U.S. presidential run but the campaign refunded his contribution, which “went way over the legal limit,” Insider reported Friday.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee seemingly tried to give the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist $5,000 for his Democratic White House bid before the donation was flagged for a “Refund in subsequent period,” according to a federal election filing.

The amount conflicts with federal campaign finance laws that cap contributions from individuals at $3,300 in a primary or general election.

Campaigns are also barred from accepting donations from foreign nationals.

An address listed in the filing is tied to the site of a boarding school in Surrey, England, called Hurtwood House, which is not far from a Clapton residence named Hurtwood Edge Estate.

Previously, Clapton took part in an anti-vaccine discussion in a 2021 episode of Kennedy’s podcast. Clapton has also separately railed against — and released songs criticizing — COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccines.

HuffPost has reached out to the Kennedy campaign, Clapton and Hurtwood House for comment on the filing.

Eric Clapton performs in Berlin in 2022. The guitarist previously railed against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s podcast. Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images