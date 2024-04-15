Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aroused skepticism from both the left and the right on Monday by claiming Donald Trump wanted him to be his vice president.
Kennedy made the dubious claim on X, formerly Twitter, a few days after the former president posted on his Truth Social platform that Kennedy was a “much better” option for Democrats than President Joe Biden ― though he also called Kennedy the “most radical left candidate in the race.”
In Monday’s post, Kennedy responded to the accusation that he’s an “ultra-left radical” by saying that he’s “soooo liberal that [Trump’s] emissaries asked me to be his VP.”
Kennedy claimed he “respectfully declined the offer,” and added: ”I am against President Trump, and President Biden can’t win.”
“Judging by his new website, it looks like President Trump knows who actually can beat him,” Kennedy wrote.
HuffPost reached out to the Trump campaign regarding Kennedy’s claim, but no one immediately responded.
However, Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita dismissed the post, saying: “Your a leftie loonie that would never be approached to be on the ticket..sorry!”
Considering that Kennedy, like Trump, has what you might call only a casual relationship with the truth, the post attracted a lot of skeptical comments from both Republicans and Democrats.