Rhea Perlman, Who Split From Danny DeVito In 2012, Drops A Surprise About Them

Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito split in 2012, but apparently were in no hurry to finalize their parting.

In fact, Perlman said on a new podcast, they never divorced.

“Danny and I, we are still married … and we are still very good friends, and we see each other a lot,” she told host Julia Louis-Dreyfus on an episode of the “Wiser Than Me” podcast posted Tuesday. “And our family is still the most important thing to both of us.”

Advertisement

Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito attend the film screening of "Curmudgeons" during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. Gary Gershoff via Getty Images

The two, who have three adult children, separated in 2012, about 30 years after tying the knot. The pair rekindled hope that it wouldn’t be permanent when DeVito said later that year they were “working” on their marriage.

The breakup of the comic actors eventually stuck ― it just didn’t get hammered out for good by lawyers.

There are still times when being single gets her down, Perlman said. “Dates are not my thing.”

“I live alone with my little dog, who is my partner in life now,” she told Louis-Dreyfus. “I don’t like living alone. I like being alone. I like having time to myself. When I was living with Danny and the kids were all in college or wherever, if he went away to do something, I thought oh good. I have like two weeks when I can do whatever I want. But, when it’s every day, it’s not my favorite.”

Advertisement

Asked by “Seinfeld” alum Louis-Dreyfus if she could fix her up with a date, Perlman replied: “Don’t set me up unless it’s someone really wonderful.”

Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito and Rhea Perlman at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

While the revelation that the two actors are still married will surprise many, Perlman has discussed the matter previously.

“We’ve been together a very long time, so there’s a lot of love and history. We agree on enough things, so why [ruin] that with the yucky things that come with a divorce?” the “Cheers” alum said in 2018.

DeVito and Perlman also have professional history. Perlman had a recurring role on “Taxi,” the TV comedy that made DeVito a star. They also appeared in the movie “Mathilda” and established a production company.

Advertisement