'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Star Joe Giudice Released From Prison

Reality star Joe Giudice has concluded his 41-month prison sentence and has been released from the Bureau of Prisons’ Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania.

On Thursday Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice was transferred over to ICE and will remain in their custody until he gets a court date to appeal his impending deportation.

Reports in October 2018 revealed that the husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice would be deported to his native Italy upon his release. Giudice was born in Saronno, Italy, and moved to New Jersey with his family when he was a child. He never obtained U.S. citizenship.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief,” Judge John Ellington said during a hearing, according to Radar Online. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

On his release from prison, the Giudice family told ET Online that they are “hopeful” he will not be deported and can rejoin his wife and daughters at home.

“Mr. Giudice has finished serving his federal prison sentence and was transferred early this morning from the Bureau of Prisons to a facility in western Pennsylvania which houses immigration detainees,” said a statement from the family to the publication. “His lawyers and his family are hopeful that justice will prevail and Mr. Guidice will return home to his wife and four daughters who love him and miss him.”