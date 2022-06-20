Phillies' Rhys Hoskins Pulls Petty Move On Fan During Nationals Game

Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday held out a ball to an eager fan in Washington as if he were about to hand it over, then turned around and threw it back to his team. (Watch the video below.)

“That wasn’t very nice,” a team of announcers said. “Gonna have a little talk with Rhys.”

A few fans wrote on Twitter that the petty fake-out might have been precipitated by the Washington Nationals fan heckling the visiting player. Otherwise, it was a “classic jerk move!” another observer noted.

“He’s usually a man of the people,” one broadcaster said of Hoskins.

The play happened in the eighth inning when first baseman Hoskins caught the ball in foul territory and his momentum took him toward the stands.

The Nationals won, 9-3, to break an eight-game losing streak.