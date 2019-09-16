Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek's Ex-Wife Describes Finding Him Unresponsive

Paulina Porizkova, former wife of The Cars’ frontman Ric Ocasek, is speaking out about his death on Sunday, describing the moment she found him unresponsive in his Manhattan townhouse.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 54-year-old supermodel revealed that the singer was recovering from surgery, though she offered no details on the procedure.

“Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together,” she said. “I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on.”

Ocasek, whose band’s ’70s and ’80s hits included tracks like “Just What I Needed,” “Let’s Go” and “Shake It Up,” was 75 years old.

Concluding her message, Porizkova said her family members appreciate “the great outpouring of love” they’ve received in the wake of their loss.

“We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private,” she added.

The cause of Ocasek’s death is being determined by New York City’s coroner, Reuters reported.

Porizkova, Ocasek’s third wife, announced their separation in May 2018 following 28 years of marriage.