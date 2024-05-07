Reviewers Say This Rice Water Cleanser Is A True Skin Care Gem — And It's Under $10

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A good cleanser is literally the foundation of any skin care routine worth its salt. Before applying your beloved moisturizers, serums, makeup or whatever else — you’ve got to start with a clean face. So, no matter how complex or minimal your routine is, investing in a good cleanser is paramount to your skin’s health. If you’re on the hunt for an option that does a ton of good work with just a dab from the bottle, then get into this rarely but currently on-sale Rice Water Bright foaming cleanser from The Face Shop brand on Amazon. The beloved rice water cleanser is finally on sale for under $10!
With over 12,000 5-star reviews, this cream-to-foam solution is beloved for its ability to go beyond mere cleansing; it addresses several skin concerns simultaneously. Reviewers with various skin concerns — texture, large pores and other sensitivities included — note that the product lives up to the hype. The cleanser helps revert dullness thanks to the brightening rice water ingredient, works to fade dark spots with its soapwort extract ingredient and even aims to minimize sensitivities with a dye-free and synthetic fragrance-free formula.
A few little birdies in the reviews also noted that this rice water cleanser is an affordable alternative to the $38 Tatcha Rice Wash and other luxury cream washes. You’re also set to get every drop of value out of your $8 and change, given that so many reviewers noted how much “a little goes a long way” during application.
Check out more reviews of The Face Shop’s Rice Water Bright foaming cleanser below:
“Well, I’m more than impressed. I am switching to Korean skincare and the first to switch was cleanser. This is amazing. The size of the bottle, the amount of product used is smaller than a pea, it foams so well, it smells amazing, and my skin feels so soft. Im over 40 and have tried my fair share of cleansers, get it.” — LuvVdubbs
“The face wash is so creamy and soft, it feels like you’re rubbing foamy silk all over your face. It rinses well and you can feel the softness in your skin. I pair it with their face oil, cleansing with the oil and then using the face wash. I have ultra sensitive skin and have had no problems using their products. It is a large bottle and doesn’t require a lot of product per use, so that makes the price not bad.” — Stacy O
“I bought this recently when it was on sale. I love Tatcha’s Rice Cleanser so bought this as a replacement for that. It has a mild scent which goes away quickly and it becomes incredibly creamy as you massage it into the skin. My face always feels clean when I use this. It’s a great deal for how much product you receive and I will be repurchasing in the future.” — Mary
″...I have been using this cleanser for over a year now and it has been my favorite... It effectively removes dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping the skin of its natural oils. After cleansing, my skin feels clean, refreshed, soft, and noticeably brighter. I’ve also noticed a reduction in the appearance of dark spots and blemishes, which is a huge plus. I have tried other cleansers before, including the popular senka face whip, and this brand has made my skin healthier than any other brand...” — Kailee Webb [Note: This review has been condensed for length. Read the complete review here.]
“Second time I purchased this. I love how it foams up easily And removes my make up. My face always feels clean and silky when I’m done. Great price and great product.” — Amazon Customer
“I really like this face wash I was using the $40 brand, and I like this brand much better. I Highly Recommend this face wash it is Wonderful!” — Special K