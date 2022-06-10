National Review Editor Slammed For Griping About Ivanka Trump's Testimony

Ivanka Trump’s testimony that she believed former Attorney General Bill Barr when he said the 2020 election wasn’t stolen was one of the most gripping moments of Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing.

However, Rich Lowry, the editor-in-chief of the conservative National Review, dismissed its importance on Friday, saying on Twitter that the comments from former President Donald Trump’s daughter, who was also his White House adviser, were “entirely gratuitous and clearly meant simply to embarrass her.”

The Ivanka Trump clip has gotten a lot of attention, but its inclusion was entirely gratuitous and clearly meant simply to embarrass her—a committee purportedly devoted to saving our democracy shouldn’t be so petty and should do better — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 10, 2022

As many Twitter users pointed out, that argument quickly breaks down when you consider Ivanka Trump’s testimony clearly showed that top-ranking people in the White House didn’t believe her dad’s election fraud claims even as they kept pushing them on the American public.

And when you consider that Lowry was more concerned about the former first daughter’s feelings than, say, the future of American democracy.

Oh lord no, heaven forbid a senior presidential advisor who know her father was lying but just went along with it should be *embarrassed.* https://t.co/aW7vUvs3AG — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) June 10, 2022

Is there a person who was politically & personally closer to the former president? Multiple Trump officials cited Ivanka as the only one who could convince him of things & who often worked to do so. Her view on the orienting claim of his presidency post 11/20 is irrelevant? — John Dickerson (@jdickerson) June 10, 2022

We are expected to treat Trump family members who worked with the President and took an oath to defend the constitution as real public officials, right until the moment it becomes inconvenient for them https://t.co/hdTWTIT2ki — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) June 10, 2022

She was a White House advisor clearly stating that she knew the President was full of it. If she didn't want the scrutiny she should have never taken the job. The fact Ivanka and Kushner walked out only exposes them as the self-serving, nepotastic opportunists they are. https://t.co/DGRYDrLHTi — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 10, 2022

It wasn't to embarrass her; it was to point out how no one believed the big lie.



If anything, it was humiliation for Donald, not her. https://t.co/oCQq4lntfA — Christo Aivalis 🌹🍊 (@christoaivalis) June 10, 2022

No. It wasn't "gratuitous." It was shown in a series of clips of Trump officials confirming they didn't believe the election was stolen & that Trump was told he lost. Trump knew and carried out his coup attempt anyway.



It's pretty clear this was an attempt to demonstrate intent. https://t.co/4aqHIISdmR — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) June 10, 2022

I'm pretty sure establishing that the person who has consistently been presented as his most trusted White House advisor understood he lost the election is far from gratuitous. That she worked in the White House in the first place, THAT was gratuitous. https://t.co/91QuZnCGZx — Schooley (@Rschooley) June 10, 2022

Definitely focus on that part and not the substance, unless you like the whole part where we get to vote for our government https://t.co/PuJTFPh7SJ — Phil Gaimon (@philgaimon) June 10, 2022

Guys . Guys.. over here, look how mean they were to princess Ivanka, not trying to figure out who asked for pardons.. https://t.co/vD1vrem3sA — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) June 10, 2022

But one person did manage to see Lowry’s tweet in a positive light.

Watching these guys fumble for an angle in the wake of last night's hearing is pretty funny, and a good sign that the hearing itself was effective https://t.co/phwwJ6PgSI — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) June 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Donald Trump railed against his own daughter’s testimony Friday on his Truth Social app, saying she was “not involved in looking at, or studying Election results” and was, “in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”