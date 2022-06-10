National Review Editor Slammed For Griping About Ivanka Trump's Testimony

Ivanka Trump’s testimony that she believed former Attorney General Bill Barr when he said the 2020 election wasn’t stolen was one of the most gripping moments of Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing.
However, Rich Lowry, the editor-in-chief of the conservative National Review, dismissed its importance on Friday, saying on Twitter that the comments from former President Donald Trump’s daughter, who was also his White House adviser, were “entirely gratuitous and clearly meant simply to embarrass her.”
As many Twitter users pointed out, that argument quickly breaks down when you consider Ivanka Trump’s testimony clearly showed that top-ranking people in the White House didn’t believe her dad’s election fraud claims even as they kept pushing them on the American public.
And when you consider that Lowry was more concerned about the former first daughter’s feelings than, say, the future of American democracy.
But one person did manage to see Lowry’s tweet in a positive light.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump railed against his own daughter’s testimony Friday on his Truth Social app, saying she was “not involved in looking at, or studying Election results” and was, “in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”