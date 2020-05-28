'Rich Mitch' Bashed In New Republican Lincoln Project Ad As Kentucky Suffers

“When he fixed the impeachment trial by blocking evidence of Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors, McConnell violated and abased the solemn oaths he took as a United States Senator,” Conway, who’s married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said in a statement. “Add in the fact that, as our ad shows, he’s managed to do much better for himself than for the people of Kentucky, and it becomes a no-brainer: McConnell has to go.”

McConnell’s campaign dismissed the ad and the Lincoln Project as ineffective.