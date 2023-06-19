Senator Says Hearing On Controversial PGA Tour-LIV Golf Deal Could Happen 'Within Weeks'

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Sunday said Congress could hold a hearing “within weeks” on the controversial merger between PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, adding that the deal could have national security implications.

Blumenthal said the Senate homeland security subcommittee on investigations, which he leads, is working to get to the bottom of how the agreement came together. The top Democrat had previously written to the heads of the two sports organizations requesting they turn over several records in regard to the deal by next week.

“There are very, very few details, but remember, what we have here is essentially a repressive, autocratic foreign government taking control over an iconic cherished American institution for the clear purpose of cleansing its public image,” Blumenthal told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

The Justice Department has reportedly already informed PGA Tour it plans to investigate the deal over antitrust concerns.

Blumenthal added that the public will soon get a chance to learn how the two sides struck the deal.

“I think a hearing is possible within weeks,” he said.

On the Senate investigation into the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger, @SenBlumenthal says "any of the tools at our disposal, including subpoenas and hearings, recommendations for action and legislation are all on the table."



Blumenthal argued the Saudis are essentially “taking charge of the entire sport” in a merger that could have both national security and financial implications.

House and Senate Democrats involved in banking issues have written to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to determine whether the deal requires approval from the multi-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which looks into mergers, acquisitions and takeovers of U.S. companies by foreign entities for national security concerns.

The surprise agreement between the two organizations was announced earlier this month, drawing sharp condemnation, including from families of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks who felt betrayed by PGA Tour. LIV Golf is owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which is controlled by the Saudi crown prince.

Many PGA Tour players who turned down lucrative contracts from LIV Golf also felt blindsided.

PGA Tour had been pursuing litigation against LIV Golf, which the two sides announced would end after their deal.

“This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV — including the team golf concept — to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans,” Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner, said in a statement when announcing the merger.

Monahan is now on medical leave, the company announced last week without providing a date for his return.

Asked if he would be prepared to issue a subpoena for records, Blumenthal said everything is on the table.