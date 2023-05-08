Richard Dreyfuss Ripped Over Startlingly Bizarre Take On Blackface

Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss is getting roasted on social media after offering up a defense of blackface, lamenting that he may never get to play a Black man, and saying diversity standards make him want to puke.

“Firing Line” host Margaret Hoover asked Dreyfuss about new standards in which films under consideration for the best picture Oscar will have to meet certain benchmarks for diversity and inclusion among cast or crew.

Advertisement

“They make me vomit,” he said, calling film an “art” and saying “no one should be telling me as an artist that I have to give into the latest, most current idea of what morality is. And what are we risking? Are we really risking hurting people’s feelings? You can’t legislate that. And you have to let life be life.”

Then, the star of “Jaws” and “What About Bob?” went even further ― and not only defended blackface, but complained that he can’t act in blackface.

“You know, Laurence Olivier was the last white actor to play Othello, and he did it in 1965, and he did it in blackface, and he played a Black man brilliantly,” he said. “Am I being told that I will never have a chance to play a Black man?”

Dreyfuss, who won the Academy Award for best actor for his role in 1977′s “The Goodbye Girl,” called it patronizing.

Advertisement

“Are we crazy?” he said. “Do we not know that art is art?”

Richard Dreyfuss is rather upset he cant play a Black man in Blackface.



He pointed to Laurence Olivier’s performance of Othello, in which the white actor played him in blackface.



“He played a Black man brilliantly. Am I being told I will never have a chance to play a Black man? pic.twitter.com/uZGrm79czH — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) May 7, 2023

Dreyfuss has faced allegations of groping and other forms of sexual harassment.

He has denied any wrongdoing, but told Vulture in 2017 that he has been an “asshole” and a “flirt.”

After his latest comments, his critics would seem to agree with at least half of that assessment:

Someone tell him Laurence Olivier has been dead since 89 https://t.co/PSsqRUqLl4 — Wings of the Morning (@MikeTroy81) May 8, 2023

Could have gone my whole life without having to get this shit seared into my mind which I'll never be able to not think about when seeing @RichardDreyfuss in any role, and yet here we are https://t.co/RcxbYglZxw — Scott #FuckElonMusk AbolishThePolice #ACAB Menor (@smenor) May 8, 2023

i, for one, think he should do it! what’s stopping you, richard? you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, killa. #liveoutloud https://t.co/hCsgTsG3Jr — handsome lizzie (@lizzienoisdead) May 8, 2023

I wonder what Dreyfuss would say if a 6'5" actor played him in a thing and used the Dorf-on-Golf method to match Dreyfuss's 5'5" stature. My guess is he'd feel mocked and insulted, wondering why they didn't cast a short actor for the role. https://t.co/PrJkYJKnXr — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) May 7, 2023

Advertisement

"Roy Scheider sun baths.

I drink scotch.

Dreyfuss talks."

--Robert Shaw on what the cast did while making Jaws when the shark wasn't working. — Will McCrabb (@mccrabb_will) May 8, 2023

Yes he can play a Black man. Nobody is stopping him from putting on blackface and posting his performance online. What he means is he wants to play a Black man without consequences. He wants to play a Black man and be paid to do it over real Black actors. That's not gonna happen. https://t.co/mp9hWMPBY5 — Taylor Goethe | Comms Open (@InspectorNerd) May 7, 2023

Based on his performance as a “man wearing glasses” we really aren’t missing out. https://t.co/XROLD3nGGd — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) May 7, 2023

Richard Dreyfuss making an ass of himself for saying inclusivity standards "make [him] vomit" is EXACTLY what I expected in the year 2023. https://t.co/qHwCUWzZJD — Darius Smith 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (aka Meme Lord Warius) (@dpas2009) May 7, 2023

Richard Dreyfuss doesn’t get it, but most grouchy, self-proclaimed keepers of the old Hollywood guard never do when it comes to creating an industry that gives a chance for everyone to thrive. https://t.co/qcedajUWC8 — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) May 8, 2023

Advertisement

Richard Dreyfuss' heyday inn Hollywood was 40 years ago, so he's unaware there are talented minority filmmakers, actors & crew today. So "diversity" to him means promoting inferiority. https://t.co/HmMi9hbs4z — TonTon Stee (@snatetate) May 7, 2023

No one:

Literally not one

Absolutely no one:



Richard Dreyfuss: Laurence Olivier in blackface was good, actually pic.twitter.com/lLczNnUaav — chip goines (chip.bsky.social) (@chipgoines) May 7, 2023

Richard Dreyfuss found shivering and shaking on the pavement https://t.co/R9ExEUY7vt — Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) May 7, 2023

just imagining how bad the movie that cast Richard Dreyfuss as a Black man would be https://t.co/CljAqnmGZJ — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) May 7, 2023

And on top of *all this* Richard Dreyfuss said this today, “Am I being told that I will never have a chance to play a Black man?” https://t.co/LSZuwXEYMd — Jenn Taylor-Skinner (@JTaylorSkinner) May 7, 2023

Advertisement

Richard Dreyfuss justifying blackface as art is not what I was expecting to read this Saturday afternoon…🙄 pic.twitter.com/T5FXUxMmFN — Chris Peterson - OnStage Blog 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@OnstageBlog) May 6, 2023