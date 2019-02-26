Richard E. Grant Loses It Over Meeting Idol Barbra Streisand At Oscars

Richard E. Grant is now living proof that a starry-eyed lad from Swaziland can fulfill his Hollywood dreams.

The Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee gushed Monday that he finally got to meet and chat with his idol, Barbra Streisand, on Oscar night. He got a “suitably blurry-eyed” selfie to prove it, writing that she was “EVERYTHING I’d hoped,expected & dreamt she’d be.”

Suitably blurry-eyed selfie with @BarbraStreisand who was EVERYTHING I’d hoped,expected & dreamt she’d be.🎶QUEEN BEE🎶 pic.twitter.com/8hBmvo1h4W — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 25, 2019

His fanboy love of the superstar singer and actress came to light after he was nominated for his part in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” The 61-year-old actor shared a 47-year-old fan letter he wrote to Streisand, inviting her to his family’s home in Swaziland as a respite from the limelight and to heal from her breakup with Ryan O’Neal. The post, accompanied by a current picture of Grant outside her home, went viral. Streisand later answered his letter in a tweet and congratulated him on his performance in the film.

But a face-to-face with Babs on Hollywood’s biggest night?

It didn’t get any better for Grant.

“Being Oscar nominated was pretty amazing, but meeting with @barbrastreisand and having a proper conversation was an absolute astonishment,” he wrote in an Instagram that included a pic of the actor appearing starstruck.