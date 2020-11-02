Top Trump Supporters Attack Joe Biden For Going Maskless Using 2019 Photo

Two top Donald Trump supporters were caught in lies on Monday after attempting to smear Joe Biden as a hypocrite regarding mask-wearing in public.

On Sunday night, Richard Grenell, the president’s former acting director of national intelligence, tweeted out a photo that showed the Democratic presidential nominee talking to a reporter without a mask.

Grenell also called Biden a “Washington, DC phony!”

Washington, DC phony!@JoeBiden doesn’t wear a mask on a plane - but wears one OUTSIDE!? pic.twitter.com/7q0LG09bOq — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 1, 2020

Fox News host Mark Levin retweeted Grenell’s post and accused Biden of being a fraud.

Biden wears a mask outside but not on a plane. Fraud. https://t.co/Ifj44claPP — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 2, 2020

Both tweets were widely retweeted before CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski pointed out that the photo Grenell and Levin were using to smear Biden as a phony was actually taken in 2019 ― months before the pandemic began.

A combined 27K RTs on photo from 2019 before there was a pandemic. These people tweet in all caps about fake news. pic.twitter.com/n8J9icJkyc — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 2, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Kaczynski included the link to the 2019 Vogue article where the photo originally appeared.

HuffPost reached out to Grenell and Levin, but neither one immediately replied. However, Grenell did respond to a tweet by author Anne Wheaton with a photo of Biden taken at an outdoor rally, according to Mediaite.

The picture on the left was taken in 2019 when there was no pandemic. Why are you lying to your followers about him? — Anne Wheaton (@AnneWheaton) November 2, 2020

Many Twitter users were happy to call both Grenell and Levin out for their deceptive tweets.

Grenell received the brunt of the criticism.

The dishonesty here is breathtaking. https://t.co/idqiHuL4fs — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) November 2, 2020

Funny how the former director of national intelligence has no intelligence. You really think Biden needed to wear a mask in 2019? Or does spreading disinformation in conjunction with the Russians just come with being a Trumper? — Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 2, 2020

More disinfo from the Trump campaign (and former acting Director of National Intelligence). The picture on the left is from 2019. Now who's the phony? https://t.co/HxSBNdmTMA — Michael Carpenter (@mikercarpenter) November 2, 2020

"These people" include the former Acting Director of National Intelligence @RichardGrenell who was supposed to help lead the intel community's effort to combat foreign disinformation and is here creating and spreading his own. https://t.co/GrY9vLPXhS — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) November 2, 2020

Levin also came under fire.

You know who else didn't wear a mask in 2019? Everybody!



Here's another one of Joe without a mask. Shocking stuff! https://t.co/4TFxqueGaG pic.twitter.com/76tOx1OLak — Bob Levine (@idguy) November 2, 2020

Photo of @JoeBiden from 2019. This is who these people are. Intentionally (and shamelessly) misleading followers. Such a disgusting breed of cowards. Try making a point by using facts and telling the truth, most of your audience are genuinely good people. Respect them. #Gutless https://t.co/kjmE7eFeKT — Alexander Dinelaris (@🏡) (@AlexDinelaris) November 2, 2020

Mark Levin falls for hoaxes on Twitter more than any other mainstream political commentator I know of. Honestly, it's not particularly close! https://t.co/iw3AFbcgV5 — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) November 2, 2020