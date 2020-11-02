Top Trump Supporters Attack Joe Biden For Going Maskless Using 2019 Photo

Two top Donald Trump supporters were caught in lies on Monday after attempting to smear Joe Biden as a hypocrite regarding mask-wearing in public.
On Sunday night, Richard Grenell, the president’s former acting director of national intelligence, tweeted out a photo that showed the Democratic presidential nominee talking to a reporter without a mask.
Grenell also called Biden a “Washington, DC phony!”
Fox News host Mark Levin retweeted Grenell’s post and accused Biden of being a fraud.
Both tweets were widely retweeted before CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski pointed out that the photo Grenell and Levin were using to smear Biden as a phony was actually taken in 2019 ― months before the pandemic began.
In a follow-up tweet, Kaczynski included the link to the 2019 Vogue article where the photo originally appeared.
HuffPost reached out to Grenell and Levin, but neither one immediately replied. However, Grenell did respond to a tweet by author Anne Wheaton with a photo of Biden taken at an outdoor rally, according to Mediaite.
Many Twitter users were happy to call both Grenell and Levin out for their deceptive tweets.
Grenell received the brunt of the criticism.
Levin also came under fire.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place