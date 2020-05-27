Richard Herd, Star Of 'Seinfeld' And 'Star Trek,' Dies Aged 87

“Seinfeld” star Richard Herd has died at the age of 87.

The actor, who portrayed Mr. Wilhelm in the hit comedy series died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles of complications from cancer.

His wife Patricia Crowder Herd confirmed the news of his death to The Hollywood Reporter.

Globe Photos / MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx Richard Herd (1932-2020)

As well as a successful TV career, Herd also starred in many films, including “The China Syndrome” with Jane Fonda and Michael Douglas, and “All The President’s Men” alongside Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman.

More recently, he played Roman Armitage in Jordan Peele’s award-winning horror film, “Get Out” (2017).

In “Seinfeld,” he played George Costanza’s (George Alexander) supervisor during Costanza’s time as assistant to the travelling secretary of the New York Yankees.

He made his first appearance in the show in 1995 and reprised the role a total of 11 times until the series finale in 1998.

Other TV credits included “Star Trek,” “M*A*S*H,” “Dallas,” “ER,” “The OC,” and “Desperate Housewives.”

Tributes have been paid on Twitter by those that knew and worked with the star.

RIP Richard Herd. A wonderful man and a true professional. We hadn’t talked much before he arrived on set for Get Out. I asked him to think of the scene as a viagra ad trying to hide deep rage. He responded “That sounds like all Viagra ads to me!” Then he absolutely nailed it. pic.twitter.com/t2dO01fent — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) May 26, 2020

It was a great honor to work with the wonderful actor and beautiful man Richard Herd .. I was so blessed to have had him on the set of my first big mini Series V .. RIP Richard ... pic.twitter.com/VCaeRhzZT5 — Jane Badler (@janebadler) May 26, 2020

Rest in peace Richard Herd, who played Admiral Owen Paris in Star Trek: Voyager. Our thoughts are with your family. pic.twitter.com/N0h8Q0VTtZ — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) May 26, 2020

He is survived by his wife, daughter Erica, son Rick, and stepdaughter Alicia.

