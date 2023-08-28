'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Says He Once Disliked 'Cocky,' 'Arrogant' Larry David

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Richard Lewis said he “intensely” disliked series creator Larry David before warming up to the comedian years later.

Lewis, who stars in the HBO comedy series, recently told The Spectator that he’s sure the “Seinfeld” co-creator “felt the same way” before becoming a “dearest friend” to him.

“I disliked him intensely. He was cocky, he was arrogant,” said Lewis, who first met David at a summer sports camp as a pre-teen.

“When we played baseball I tried to hit him with the ball: we were arch rivals. I couldn’t wait for the camp to be over just to get away from Larry. I’m sure he felt the same way.”

Lewis went on to meet David again when they took part in the New York City stand-up comedy scene 11 years later, The Spectator noted.

“I looked at his face and I said, ‘There’s something about you, man, that spooks me,’” said Lewis of an encounter where they “drank into the night” without recognizing each other at first, adding that David replied “You’re Richard Lewis!”

″‘You’re Larry David!’… I was yelling at him, he was yelling at me.”

He later shared that he believes David now considers him “his dearest friend.”

“But it would be rare for him to go deep like that,” he added.

“I could blabber about how much I love the guy. In one of my favorite lines from Curb, I told him that I cared about him and he said, ‘You’re a babbling brook of bullshit.’”

Lewis, whose time in the last season of “Curb” was limited due to health concerns, is set to star in the show’s upcoming season that is reportedly set for a release later this year. He told The Spectator he was in about half of the upcoming season’s episodes.

The comedian, in April, opened up about being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease two years ago and announced that he’s “finished” with stand-up as he focuses on writing and acting.

Lewis, when asked if he “thinks he had a good run” if the series is the last thing he does in his career, replied: “It’s hard getting old, it’s hard being 76, it’s hard having a disease with no cure, but when I put that aside and I appreciate the question, I am acting as if I’m my own parents.”

