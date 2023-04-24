Comedian Richard Lewis Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

Comedian Richard Lewis announced that he is “focusing on writing and acting” in the wake of being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease two years ago. (You can watch a clip of his announcement below)

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal the news after a number of health concerns in recent years, concerns that initially limited his time on the comedy series despite his eventual appearance in its latest season.

Lewis, in a video to fans, said he began walking “a little stiffly” and was shuffling his feet before he went to a neurologist to get a brain scan two years ago.

“I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and that was about two years ago but luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I’m on the right meds so I’m cool,” he said.

″So I guess I just wanted you to know that that’s where it’s been at. I’m finished with standup, I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool and I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all of my friends and my fans.”

Lewis, earlier in the video, described having a “rocky time” in recent years following his retirement from standup after nearly 50 years.

“And then out of the blue, the shit hit the fan,” said the comedian, who went on to describe “back-to-back-to-back-to-back” surgeries.

He added: “Bad luck but that’s life.”

Lewis, one of “Curb” creator Larry David’s friends on the show and in real life, told fans that he recently wrapped the 12th season of the series.

“Curb” producer Jon Hayman recently revealed, in a since-deleted tweet, that the upcoming season would be the end of the show, Variety reported last month.

“Curb” director and producer Robert B. Weide also wrote “last day (?)” in another deleted tweet about the wrap on the season.

“Curb” showrunner Jeff Schaffer told IndieWire last year that signing up to do a season of the show meant the prospect that it was the final season.

“It’s because when Larry does a season, he puts every idea that he really likes into that season,” Schaffer said.

“So at the end of the season, there’s this hole — there aren’t any ideas that he really likes — so how could he possibly do another season? He’s the only person on the planet who doesn’t think he’s going to come up with more good ideas.”