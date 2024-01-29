EntertainmentRick SpringfieldRichard Marx

'Learn Some F**king Manners': Singer Richard Marx Puts Chatty Fan On Blast

The 80s icon delivers a blunt message about concert etiquette.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Singer Richard Marx seemed to reach his limit with one overly chatty fan last week.

“I’m genuinely curious who raised you to think that anything you could yell out was more important than what we were doing,” he said after a woman spoke throughout “Angelia” at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY last week. “Learn some fucking manners, lady!”

TMZ posted video of the interaction.

Marx has been on an acoustic tour with fellow 1980s icon Rick Springfield, who added a message of his own.

“Do not piss my friend off,” Springfield said.

Springfield recalled performing at a venue with a bar in the back where four people chatting while he performed his 1985 song “My Father’s Chair,” and suggested what might be an equivalent situation.

“I’m gonna come to your work and I’m gonna pee on your desk while you’re working,” he said.

