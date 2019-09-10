Man Arrested For Doing 'Doughnuts' On Donald Trump's New Jersey Golf Course

What a difference a few weeks has made for one New Jersey man.

On Aug. 30, Richard McEwan, 26, was arrested after he allegedly broke into Taylor Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island. McEwan, who was barefoot at the time officers apprehended him, was charged with breaking and entering and willful trespassing, and later released on $5,000 bond.

However, if that arrest was intended to serve as a wake-up call to McEwan, he apparently didn’t get the memo.

On Monday, McEwan was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly drove his car on President Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, and did “doughnuts” on the greens, according to The Washington Post.

Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Richard McEwan

Police said McEwan has driven his vehicle onto the greens twice in the last week ― on Sept. 3 and Sept. 8. In the process, he left circles on two different putting greens, causing at least $17,000 in total damage.

McEwan has been released pending a future court date, but a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization told CNBC that “he will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”