Richard Painter, the former chief ethics attorney for President George W. Bush, has explained why he believes President Donald Trump has to be removed from office immediately.

Painter described Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to pay for his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border as “clearly illegal” on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams.”

“I think we need to understand, though, why we’re in this situation,” he said. “The president is not well at all mentally. I think he’s an extreme narcissist. He has been denied what he wants, his wall, and he is having a hissy fit. He is out of control, and he will not take ‘no’ for an answer from Congress.”

Painter claimed Trump’s emergency declaration is “unconstitutional,” “illegal” and warned it would “tear the country apart” and do “enormous damage” to the Republican Party.