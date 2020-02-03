Super Bowl Feud Ends In Disgrace For 49ers' Richard Sherman

Retired NFL cornerback Darrelle Revis tried to diss the San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman in a Twitter trash talk war before Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Revis wrote last month that Sherman hid in a zone defense and struggled against receivers in one-on-one coverage. Sherman snapped back by calling Revis a “has-been” and invited him to enjoy the view from the couch.
But in the big game, it was Revis who got in the last word. Sherman got burned by Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins on a critical 38-yard pass play to set up Kansas City’s go-ahead touchdown for a 31-20 comeback victory.
Announcer Troy Aikman noted Sherman’s vulnerability on the play. He said Sherman “one on one is just not going to run with” Watkins.
Revis, a probable future Hall of Famer who won a previous Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, wasn’t about to take the high road with Sherman, another star who also has won a Super Bowl. Revis submitted a burn notice instead.
While not specifically answering Revis, Sherman tweeted, “I wasn’t good enough tonight and I will fix that.”