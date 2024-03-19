Entertainmentrichard simmons

Richard Simmons Clarifies His Mysterious Tweet That Seemed To Announce He Was ‘Dying’

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying,” the fitness icon began a tweet on Monday.
Elyse Wanshel
Richard Simmons got social media users working up a sweat.

The beloved fitness personality — who rose to fame in the 1970s and ’80s thanks to his eccentric and energetic personality and his accessible at-home “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” line of aerobics videos — posted a cryptic message Monday on X, formerly Twitter, that confused and concerned a lot of users.

Richard Simmons shows Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb an aerobics routine on the "Today" show in 2010.
NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying,” Simmons began his post. “Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this?”

Although some wrote off the post as just a joke — especially since Simmons followed up that tweet with a thread of health tips — its wording never specifies whether Simmons is just trying to make light of the fleetingness of life or an actual life-threatening diagnosis.

It was especially bewildering because Richards has been reclusive from public life since 2014, as was pointed out in Dan Taberski’s popular 2017 podcast, “Missing Richard Simmons.”

The tweet even seemed to confuse media outlets that reached out to Simmons’ reps to verify whether or not the 75-year-old aerobics instructor was in good health.

The tweet seemed to cause such a fiasco that hours later, Simmons tweeted a clarification.

One of Simmons’ last public appearances was at the 87th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013.
Ray Tamarra via Getty Images

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me,” Simmons wrote. “I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.”

Tom Estey, a spokesman for Simmons, clarified to CNN that Simmons is fine.

“I can confirm with one hundred percent certainty that Richard is not dying,” Estey told CNN. “He’s, in fact, very healthy and happy. The sole purpose of the post was meant to be inspirational.”

