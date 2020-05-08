Agency Says Vaccine Official's Ouster May Have Been Retaliation: Report

A federal agency said Friday that it has found “reasonable grounds to believe” the Trump administration fired Rick Bright in retaliation for his stance on a coronavirus treatment touted by President Donald Trump, according to The New York Times.
Bright was abruptly dismissed as director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority late last month, and removed as the agency’s deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response. He had been in charge of overseeing the search for and production of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.
The Office of Special Counsel, which protects whistleblowers, is recommending that he be reinstated while it continues investigating the matter, Politico reported. Its decision comes days after Bright filed a whistleblower complaint against the administration.
Bright had pressed for rigorous testing of the drug hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria treatment Trump had pushed as key to the fight the coronavirus. In a statement following his dismissal, Bright said he had also faced pressure to divert federal funding to hydroxychloroquine, which has not been proven as an effective treatment for COVID-19.
Bright was then transferred to what the Times called a “narrower job” in the National Institutes of Health.
“I believe this transfer was in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit,” he said in his statement. “I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science — not politics or cronyism — has to lead the way.”
Trump called Bright a “disgruntled employee” when asked about the Office of Special Counsel’s findings, according to a Friday afternoon pool report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
