Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso raised eyebrows Tuesday when he corrected a debate moderator who called him a “white man.” (Watch the video below.)

“I’m Italian,” the billionaire developer retorted to chuckles. “That’s Latin, thank you.”

“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”



Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022

Caruso added that he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community,” The Daily Beast reported.

Caruso, a Democrat, was “seeming to suggest a link between his heritage and much of the city’s population,” the Los Angeles Times wrote. (Italy has a Latin language heritage, but the term Latino generally refers to Americans with Latin American roots — not European.)

Some observers on Twitter weren’t buying it.

“Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant,” writer Nick Jack Pappas commented.

Caruso’s office did not immediately reply to a HuffPost request for comment.

Caruso trails U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D) by a narrowing gap, according to a recent poll. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have endorsed Bass.

Here are some other reactions to Caruso’s comments:

