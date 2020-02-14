Rick Cosnett Of 'The Flash' Comes Out As Gay In Heartfelt Instagram Video

Rick Cosnett opened up about his sexuality for the first time publicly this week, in a short but quirky Instagram video.

The Zimbabwean-Australian actor, whose credits include “The Flash” and “The Vampire Diaries,” revealed to fans late Thursday that he is gay.

The decision to post the video, Cosnett said in the clip, was part of a “promise to myself to live my truth every day.”

“Sometimes that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things you don’t really know about from childhood and society,” he explained.

After pointing out an inflamed sty on his right eye, which he said “really adds to the drama of the whole thing,” he concluded: “I’m sure most of you probably knew anyway.”

As of Friday afternoon, the clip had been viewed more than 29,500 times. The bulk of the comments from fans were positive.

“You are really brave,” one person wrote. “I just came out a few months ago and I know it can be really tough.” Added another: “No one can tell you who to love.”

Cosnett, who is Hugh Grant’s cousin, played the recurring part of Dr. Wesley Maxfield on the CW series “The Vampire Diares” from 2013 to 2014. Later in 2014, he joined the cast of “The Flash” as Eddie Thawne, a role he played through 2017.

Other roles include Elias Harper on ABC’s “Quantico” and the 2019 indie thriller “The Wrong Husband.”