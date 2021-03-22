Rick Moranis Looks Like Capitol Rioter And Twitter Ain't Afraid Of No Jokes

Who you gonna call? The FBI.
The law enforcement agency posted a “wanted” photo Sunday of a Capitol riot suspect who looks like “Ghostbusters” actor Rick Moranis, according to Twitter users.
The bureau asked for help in identifying the helmeted man. It got jokes.
Poor Rick. The “Spaceballs” and “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” star, now 67, got sucker-punched on the streets of Manhattan in October in what cops described as a “random unprovoked attack.” And now he has to bear the brunt of lines like “Honey, I shrunk the insurrection” for the potentially serious crimes of someone else.
Hundreds have been charged in the deadly pro-Trump riot to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.
The cracks about the Moranis lookalike were multiplying fast, too.