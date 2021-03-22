Rick Moranis Looks Like Capitol Rioter And Twitter Ain't Afraid Of No Jokes

Who you gonna call? The FBI.

The law enforcement agency posted a “wanted” photo Sunday of a Capitol riot suspect who looks like “Ghostbusters” actor Rick Moranis, according to Twitter users.

The bureau asked for help in identifying the helmeted man. It got jokes.

Poor Rick. The “Spaceballs” and “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” star, now 67, got sucker-punched on the streets of Manhattan in October in what cops described as a “random unprovoked attack.” And now he has to bear the brunt of lines like “Honey, I shrunk the insurrection” for the potentially serious crimes of someone else.

Hundreds have been charged in the deadly pro-Trump riot to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

The cracks about the Moranis lookalike were multiplying fast, too.

You can help the #FBI identify individuals involved in the January 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol. Visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD if you recognize this person. Reference photo 268 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/Wy3onEZu8p — FBI (@FBI) March 21, 2021

That's The Dude From Honey I Shrink The Kids 😂😂 — Kewl K (@Kewl6ix) March 22, 2021

Yes, He is working at the Ghostbusters department pic.twitter.com/cQp4PIGTnw — HodlNot_BTC (@BTCPonziKing) March 22, 2021

"Honey, I shrunk our concern about white supremacists!



...Like, shrunk it a lot and now I'm sitting here with my shriveled dick hanging out, begging the public for help. And a reacharound." — Space Force Vet 🇺🇲 #BLM (@ImPotter) March 22, 2021

Honey I shrunk the insurrection — Blurpsmo (@KingsonPride) March 22, 2021

Rick Moranis?? 😬



Honey I Blew Up The Capital isn't exactly the sequel I was ever expecting. — It's Mee, Dee! (@SweetDeeMeeu82) March 22, 2021

I think it was this guy pic.twitter.com/lHRhGsvakO — Hontas Farmer (@Hontas_Farmer) March 22, 2021

im not snitching on him he was probably just out looking for ghosts pic.twitter.com/ZS1kkXcWsp — Calvin Gaming (@notmonkepog) March 22, 2021