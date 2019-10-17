Rick Perry notified President Donald Trump that he was resigning from his post as Secretary of the Department of Energy, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Perry reportedly told Trump as the president was headed to Texas.

ABC News and CBS News also confirmed reports that Perry is leaving the Trump administration. His notice of resignation comes after weeks of speculation over his departure and before news of his involvement with Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rivals came to light.

Perry, the former governor of Texas, revealed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that he called Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to discuss the president’s concerns of corruption in Ukraine.

Perry told the Journal that the call was intended to help set up a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Axios reported earlier that Trump claimed he unwillingly made the call to Zelensky, which is now the focus of a House impeachment probe, because Perry urged him to.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.