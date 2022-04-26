Rick Perry's Election Lie Undone — By His Own Text Message

Rick Perry was hoisted with his own petard text message.

Perry, a Republican former Texas governor and Trump White House energy secretary, previously denied CNN reports that in the days after the 2020 election he sent text messages to then-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with ideas for overturning Donald Trump’s defeat.

One of the texts, sent on Jan. 7 just hours before the election was certified in favor of Biden, read: ”We have the data driven program that can clearly show where the fraud was committed. This is the silver bullet. Pam Biondi has seen and agrees!! Rick Perry.”

As seen above, it was signed “Rick Perry” and also reportedly included a phone number that CNN confirmed belonged to Perry.

The revelation about the “Dancing With The Stars” alum titillated “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah:

And critics on Twitter:

Some of the Trump Conspirators used burner phones.



Rick Perry not only used his actual phone, he signed off his conspiratorial texts with "Rick Perry."



Oops. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) April 25, 2022

Remember when we thought Rick Perry forgetting the third thing was the stupidest moment? https://t.co/TrBai7pnHy — Unionize Tesla Schooley (@Rschooley) April 25, 2022

MAGA lunatic Rick Perry said he never sent text messages to racist birther Mark Meadows about plans to commit sedition.



Unfortunately for him, he signed one of those messages with his name and phone number.



What an endless moron. 😂🤣 — Ricky Davila 🇺🇦 (@TheRickyDavila) April 26, 2022