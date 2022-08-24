Jake Paul is currently undefeated. Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images

Rick Ross says boxers are “afraid” of fighting Jake Paul — and he’s putting his money where his mouth is to find a competitor.

The “Port of Miami” rapper posted an Instagram selfie with Paul on Tuesday offering $10 million to anyone willing to square off with the social media personality-turned-boxer.

Advertisement

“Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight @jakepaul I’m down to put another 10 million on top to make the right match happen,” Ross wrote in the post. “What fight would you want to see?”

Paul transitioned from YouTube personality to professional boxer in 2019 and has since amassed an undefeated record of five wins.

The 25-year-old Ohio native most recently knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He’s also endured a string of cancellations, which Ross suggested were rooted in fear of Paul’s fighting prowess.

Advertisement

Paul was scheduled to fight British boxer and “Love Island” star Tommy Fury in 2021 before Fury pulled out due to injury, according to Bleacher Report. The bout was rescheduled for this year, but Fury canceled again after being barred from entering the United States.

Boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. was announced as Fury’s replacement for the Madison Square Garden event. But that fight was canceled, too, when Rahman’s weight was higher than he agreed, according to New York Post.