Rick Santorum Wants Trump to Email A Therapist, Not Tweet, He Tells Anderson Cooper

Donald Trump offered up an unhinged tweetstorm over the weekend, and a former Republican senator has some advice for the president the next time he has that urge.

Rick Santorum, usually a Trump defender, said on “Anderson Cooper 360°” on Monday that he hopes the president will “send emails to a therapist” instead of tweeting.

In a flurry of rants, Trump accused “Saturday Night Live” of “Russian collusion,” blasted Fox News anchors that criticize him, demanded the network “bring back” Jeanine Pirro, and railed again against the late Sen. John McCain — again — for the Steele dossier. The one thing he didn’t mention was sympathy for the victims of the horrific attack on two Christchurch mosques that killed at least 50 people.

Cooper asked Santorum if someone’s dad or uncle sent out 29 tweets or retweets in one day “wouldn’t their family be a little concerned — or, like, have a “Twitter-vention?”

“Yeah, there’s nothing I’m going to do to defend the president in this type of activity,” Santorum said.

“This is his time just to sort of let it all out,” he added. “He sees Twitter as his outlet to do that. I wish he wouldn’t do it. I wish he’d ... send e-mails to ... a therapist, as opposed to sending tweets to the general public.”