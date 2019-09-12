Rick Santorum Hits Trump With A Stark Warning About His 2020 Chances

Rick Santorum, the former senator from Pennsylvania and two-time Republican presidential candidate, has a warning for President Donald Trump.

Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, Santorum said that while Trump is celebrating this week’s Republican victories in North Carolina, there was a more ominous long-term trend appearing in the polls. Trump has low favorability ratings and is trailing most of his potential 2020 Democratic rivals, meaning he has quite a hill to climb if he hopes to win reelection next year.

“The president’s numbers are not good numbers,” Santorum said. “The races in 2018 were not good races for the president and he’s gotta be concerned.”

Santorum added that in the end, Trump’s own mouth could be what seals his fate.

“I love 90 percent of what the president does,” he said. “I like about 20 percent of what he says. If you look at what he says, he’s got to work on that in order to calm down the opposition.”

