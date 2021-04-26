Rick Santorum Says 'Nothing' Was In America Before White Colonizers Arrived

CNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum said Friday that there was “nothing” in America before white colonizers arrived and that Native Americans haven’t contributed much to American culture anyway.

“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum, a former Republican senator from Pennsylvania, told students during remarks at a Young America’s Foundation event. “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

Here’s a video of his full remarks aimed at young conservatives. His comments about Native Americans begin around the 20:38 mark.

Santorum’s comments, first flagged by Media Matters for America, are as offensive as they are inaccurate.

Indigenous peoples had been living in America thousands of years before European explorers showed up in the late 1400s and 1500s. They had their own rich cultures and traditions. European settlers tried to erase all of that by forcibly removing Indigenous people from their lands, slaughtering them, infecting them with new diseases, rounding them up and putting them on reservations, breaking treaties with them and taking their children from them and putting them into boarding schools to try to assimilate them into white culture.

The very foundation of the United States and its system of representative democracy stems from a political system developed by the Iroquois Confederacy of Nations, founded in 1142. The U.S. Senate even paid tribute to the Iroquois with a 1988 resolution stating: “The confederation of the original 13 colonies into one republic was influenced by the political system developed by the Iroquois Confederacy, as were many of the democratic principles which were incorporated into the constitution itself.”

Beyond that, all kinds of aspects of Native American culture ― sports, food, dance, art, languages, spiritual practices― are very much a part of American culture today, even if Santorum may not be aware of it.

Something else he may not be aware of: His own birthplace, Winchester, Virginia, was a Shawnee Indian camping ground.