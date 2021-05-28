These Are The Offensive Things Rick Santorum Said Even Before He Was Axed From CNN

CNN severed ties with political pundit Rick Santorum this week over his racist remarks about Native Americans.
But a montage released by “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” on Thursday shows how the former Republican senator and twice-failed GOP presidential candidate ― and frequent defender of ex-President Donald Trump ― has been spouting controversial and inflammatory comments since way before his axing.
The montage rounded up the “other disqualifying Santorum quotes that somehow never disqualified him before” — from his questioning of the climate crisis and musings on voter suppression to opposing same-sex marriage and suggesting students campaigning for gun control laws should take CPR classes instead.
Watch the video here:
