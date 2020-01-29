Sen. Rick Scott's Impeachment ‘Hostage’ Video Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) drew ire on Twitter after he released a video in which he claimed he was being held hostage during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
“As you may have heard, I’ve been taken hostage along with 99 other people in the U.S. Capitol,” Scott said in the 2-minute clip shared to Twitter on Tuesday.
“We are receiving only milk and water and we are being subjected to the cruel and unusual punishment of listening to the rantings of (Democratic congressman) Adam Schiff, a person from the parallel universe,” Scott continued.
He later dismissed the impeachment of Trump as “political theater” that should have been conducted at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and claimed the Democrats’ case against the president is “absurd.”
Check out the video here:
The clip inevitably went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons, where many critics bashed Scott for complaining about doing his job: