Sen. Rick Scott's Impeachment ‘Hostage’ Video Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) drew ire on Twitter after he released a video in which he claimed he was being held hostage during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“As you may have heard, I’ve been taken hostage along with 99 other people in the U.S. Capitol,” Scott said in the 2-minute clip shared to Twitter on Tuesday.

“We are receiving only milk and water and we are being subjected to the cruel and unusual punishment of listening to the rantings of (Democratic congressman) Adam Schiff, a person from the parallel universe,” Scott continued.

He later dismissed the impeachment of Trump as “political theater” that should have been conducted at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and claimed the Democrats’ case against the president is “absurd.”

I’ve been held hostage with 99 other people in the U.S. Capitol. Why? Because the Democrats hate @realDonaldTrump and are trying to cover up @JoeBiden’s corruption.



Watch the full story ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MdFvHl5lb5 — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) January 28, 2020

320 million Americans are held hostage to the cowardice of you and 52 other people. So, like, welcome to the club. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 29, 2020

So you’re saying if we keep this thing going, you’ll be forced to stay in the Senate chambers?



What do we have to do to cut off your internet access too? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 29, 2020

