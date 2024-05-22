PoliticsRick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott Will Again Run For GOP Leader In Bid To Succeed Mitch McConnell

The Florida Republican joins Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) in the race for top Senate Republican.
Igor Bobic
By 

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

WASHINGTON ― Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) announced Wednesday that he is running to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP leader after McConnell steps down from the position in November, emphasizing his close relationship with former President Donald Trump.

“I have known President Trump since before either of us ran for any political office. As Republican leader, I will protect senators’ interests while helping President Trump accomplish his goals,” Scott wrote in a letter announcing his campaign that was addressed to his colleagues.

Scott challenged McConnell for the job in 2022 but lost by a wide margin. With McConnell now heading for the exit, however, he’s hoping his conference will favor a different direction, one more closely aligned with Trump and his agenda.

The candidates who have already announced bids for the top position ― Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) ― are members of the GOP establishment who have closer ties to McConnell.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot