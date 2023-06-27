Sen. Rick Scott Tells Communists And Socialists To Stay Out Of Florida

If Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott is really considering running for president, he’s found a bizarre campaign pitch to potential voters: Telling them to stay out of his state.

Scott, who reportedly is considering a late entry into the race for the 2024 Republican nomination, attempted to throw out some performative red meat on Tuesday by “warning socialists and communists not to travel to Florida.”

Advertisement

“They are not welcome in the Sunshine State,” he condescendingly declared in a video posted on Twitter. “We’re the free state of Florida. We actually don’t believe in socialism. Some people in our state lived under it, and we know people lived under socialism — it’s not good. It’s not good for anybody.”

Scott’s exhortation, The Daily Beast noted, was a response to Florida travel advisories issued by the NAACP, the League of United Latin American Citizens, Equality Florida, Florida Immigrant Coalition, and the Human Rights Campaign. The advisories cite the culture-war crackdown led by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, another 2024 contender, on transgender people, migrants and education.

I’m warning socialists and communists not to travel to Florida. They are not welcome in the Sunshine State.pic.twitter.com/ZB4RVz6XdK — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) June 27, 2023

Not surprisingly, Scott’s video was ridiculed on social media, with people pointing out it probably won’t help tourism, or the many Florida residents who rely on socialist-style programs like Social Security or Medicare.

Advertisement

These people are clowns. Every aspect of modern Republican politics is geared toward performative pandering to the extremist base. The idea that a senior US politician would take the time to record a video telling “communists” not to vacation in Florida…is just absurd. https://t.co/5T1tmmKbnt — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 27, 2023

"If you don't agree with the Republicans, don't visit Florida," seems like a winning message when your state's biggest industry is tourism https://t.co/RV7y6mMxos — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 27, 2023

Imagine this! AND, he doesn't know what socialism is...shall we tell him what programs Americans have enjoyed for decades that are "socialist"?

Police, Fire departments, public schools, infrastructure: roads, bridges, libraries, etc. #DemVoice1 #DemValues https://t.co/xil4tpdlKH — ScubaSuzyQ 💙🇺🇸🌎🌊🌊BeKind #BeGentle #Love💙 (@susanmcgraw88) June 27, 2023

Without the socialism of Social Security benefits & Medicare payments, Florida as we know it would not exist. https://t.co/o7PgY9G2Oe — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) June 27, 2023

Florida does not want your socialist tourist dollars.



They want to collect that money the way our forefathers intended, from socialized government bailouts when the next hurricane hits. https://t.co/eawuTyzGAy — Lee Crawford (@Vampire337) June 27, 2023

Advertisement

Other people wondered why Scott was more worried about communists and socialists moving to the state than the Nazis who are already there.

Hey @ScottforFlorida if you're going to ban people from your state for having repugnant views, why not start at home? Your father fought a war to rid the world of Nazis, only to have his son turn a blind eye to them & their hateful views. #Florida https://t.co/h2m0bVAG7U pic.twitter.com/0WMftIajN9 — Dan Kim (김명준) (@danielmkim) June 27, 2023

Hey, all you folks in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, England (the NHS!), and other nations that have socialist parties and programs, forget about vacationing and spending money in Florida. Only Ayn Rand fans should visit DisneyWorld. https://t.co/rrCFmVSVvk — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 27, 2023

Oh, look, Albino Skeletor doesn't want socialists in the "Free State" of Florida. I'm surprised he didn't say "Jewish People," which we all know is what he meant. I'd say you got a bigger problem with Nazis, judging from your local news, man.https://t.co/bPgFIouMSI https://t.co/gLr0A95kJ6 — Sensei Ryan (@horridpoplyrics) June 27, 2023

One person researched whether Scott was more popular than socialism and, well, it didn’t look good for the senator.

Advertisement

National favorability ratings

Socialism: 36% (Pew Research, Aug. 2022)

Rick Scott: 16% (Morning Consult, May 2022) https://t.co/RU6kiXCdpV — Christopher Ingraham🦗 (@_cingraham) June 27, 2023

Another Twitter user noted that Scott may have had a more favorable impression of socialism when he was CEO of the for-profit hospital company Columbia/HCA and oversaw what a political commentator called “the largest Medicare fraud in the nation’s history.”

Fun Fact: Rick Scott was perfectly fine with socialism when he could defraud and profit off of it. https://t.co/249UzkwS6i — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) June 27, 2023

Scott also took a swing at the usual suspects in May, when he posted a social media message blasting “Socialists, Communists, and those that enable them.”

When he’s not talking down to out-of-staters, he’s had some remarkably unappealing ideas in Washington. He proposed “sunsetting” popular benefit programs like Medicare and Social Security, and raising taxes on poor Americans so they’d have some “skin in the game.”