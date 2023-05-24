Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) issued a travel advisory of his own Tuesday after the NAACP warned LGBTQ+ and Black travelers against visiting Florida.

But the GOP senator aimed his snarky message at President Joe Biden.

“Florida is openly hostile toward Socialists, Communists, and those that enable them,” the senator wrote. “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by Socialists and others who work in the Biden Administration.”

“Let me be clear — any attempts to spread the oppression and poverty that Socialism always brings will be rebuffed by the people of Florida,” he continued. “Travelers should be aware that attempts to spread Socialism in north Florida will fail and be met with laughter and mockery.”

🚨 NEW FLORIDA TRAVEL ADVISORY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/r9GFLzIL8x — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) May 23, 2023

Scott somewhat mimics the NAACP travel warning released Saturday. The group’s notice said that Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.” Other groups have shared similar advisories recently.

Critics were not impressed with Scott’s parody. “Can you be professional?” one person on Twitter wrote. “You need to hire better writers,” wrote another.

See more responses below:

