Republicans Ridiculed For Gifting Trump 'Made Up' Tiny Bowl Award

Donald Trump and his Republican faithful faced ridicule on Monday after Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) posted an image of himself presenting the former president with the so-called “Champion for Freedom” award over the weekend.
“President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights,” Scott tweeted, alongside the image of himself with Trump holding a ceremonial dish.
The inaugural gifting of the National Republican Senatorial Committee award came amid reports that during a Republican National Committee weekend donor retreat at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump used his Saturday night address to rage at Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and continue to insist he won the 2020 election.
Critics online noted that it appeared as though Republicans were making an effort to soothe the incensed former president, who is notorious for being obsessed with awards of any kind.
Scott was one of eight Republican senators who voted against the certification of Electoral College votes even after the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol led by Trump’s supporters.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee promoted Scott’s tweet, prompting criticism of the committee, Scott and the former president.