Republicans Ridiculed For Gifting Trump 'Made Up' Tiny Bowl Award

Donald Trump and his Republican faithful faced ridicule on Monday after Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) posted an image of himself presenting the former president with the so-called “Champion for Freedom” award over the weekend.

“President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights,” Scott tweeted, alongside the image of himself with Trump holding a ceremonial dish.

The inaugural gifting of the National Republican Senatorial Committee award came amid reports that during a Republican National Committee weekend donor retreat at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump used his Saturday night address to rage at Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and continue to insist he won the 2020 election.

This weekend I was proud to recognize President Donald Trump with the inaugural @NRSC Champion for Freedom Award.



President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights. https://t.co/4jjy88FRVr pic.twitter.com/A9I2sATdkn — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 12, 2021

Critics online noted that it appeared as though Republicans were making an effort to soothe the incensed former president, who is notorious for being obsessed with awards of any kind.

Scott was one of eight Republican senators who voted against the certification of Electoral College votes even after the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol led by Trump’s supporters.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee promoted Scott’s tweet, prompting criticism of the committee, Scott and the former president.

The NRSC made up a new award, bought a down market brass bowl from World Market and presented it to Donald Trump this weekend as if he were the winner of a c-list pro-am golf tournament. pic.twitter.com/wOYe0aunZf — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 12, 2021

This party is so fucking pathetic that they have to bestow golden offerings (with names like "FrEeDoM aWaRd") to stay in the good graces of their one-term president. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 12, 2021

It's an honor just to not get this award. https://t.co/eREdsMXcAk — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) April 12, 2021

Presenting the golf clothes-clad leader with a fake award while paying him to use his property -- one of the starkest illustrations yet of how the Republican Party is little more than a Trump personality cult https://t.co/X68GC2yawK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2021

What a sad, pathetic end for the Party of Lincoln. https://t.co/J9aczKcQW7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 12, 2021

FREEDOM AWARD - a bullshit award you invent in order to get a photo-op with someone you're trying to use to build your own brand (see: Tom Cruise's Scientology Freedom Medal of Valor) https://t.co/5uTHnLejJD pic.twitter.com/2UEQKDpKMH — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) April 12, 2021

So Rick Scott gave a toddler a toy - big deal. Let's focus on what Scott and his Senate GOP cronies are trying to steal from us now: our votes, our safety, our future. https://t.co/yERd2rCDDI — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 12, 2021

CAPTION: Rick Scott (right), who presided over the largest theft of Medicare funds in history, presents fake award to Donald Trump (left), who presided over an attempted theft of the country. pic.twitter.com/jUIAAVgeG9 — Ben. No More, No Less. (@BJS_quire) April 12, 2021