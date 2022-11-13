Political wag Rick Wilson, co-founder of of the largely Republican anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project, can’t help being gleeful about the dismal GOP midterm elections in the midst of Trump thrall.

Now, the party is covered in “Trumpfunk,” the long-time Republican strategist crowed on Twitter Saturday — just hours before the Democrats picked up a 50th Senate seat with incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-Nev.) win over Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada.

Wilson noted in a series of tweets that things didn’t go as planned; in fact the Republican midterm performance was one of the worst in decades by the opposition party. Finally, it was the GOP “wailing and screeching about their messaging, which was “killed” by Trump, Wilson said.

Obviously “voters didn’t like” the messaging, Wilson noted.

“No matter where you stand on abortion, the audience for the state GOP’s legislatures setting up snitch bounties (eg Texas) and forcing pre-teen rape victims to carry and ectopic victims to die has a very small constituency,” Wilson said.

Finally, Wilson mocked “Slytherin Head Boy” GOP Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s plan to “kill Social Security went over like a chlamydia outbreak in the Villages.”

None of it “worked because it was alien, discordant, and often just fucking weird. The bigger lesson is that the Trumpfunk was all over them,” Wilson quipped.

Check it out:

3/ election denial, January 6th defenses, and shouting about the catalog of imaginary demons. (Caravans! Antifa! Chynese fentanyl! Drag queen story hour cannibalism!)



They delivered those messages with volume and efficiency from a well-tuned machine. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 12, 2022

4/ It's just that...wait for it...voters didn't like it. No matter where you stand on abortion, the audience for the state GOP's legislatures setting up snitch bounties (eg Texas) and forcing pre-teen rape victims to carry and ectopic victims to die has a very small constituency. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 12, 2022

5/ Telling them the exhausting horseshit that Trump secretly won and was cheated in 2020 also has zero appeal outside the My Pillow crowd. (A friend on an anti-anti-Trump listserve shared their beautiful misery over this weighing down 2022 candidates and I am HERE for it.){ — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 12, 2022

6/ And NRSC and Slytherin Head Boy Rick Scott's plan to kill social security went over like a chlamydia outbreak in the Villages.



None of it worked because it was alien, discordant, and often just fucking weird.



The bigger lesson is that the Trumpfunk was all over them. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 12, 2022

7/ But by all means, boys, pretend it all went swimmingly and the only thing you need is another $100 billion from some credulous hedge fund bro. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 12, 2022