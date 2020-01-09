GOP Strategist Rick Wilson Torches Republicans With Scathing Trump Loyalty Rules

Republican strategist Rick Wilson called out members of his own party on Wednesday for their blind fealty to President Donald Trump, and gave them a list of new rules to follow to prove their devotion.

“This speech will be talked about long after his second term,” Graham said on Fox News. “This is on par with ‘tear down this wall, Mr. Gorbachev.’”

Wilson said that type of over-the-top praise was part of the “Saddamification” of his party. Then, he proposed a set of new rules for Republicans to follow to show their loyalty:

1/ The assertion by Lindsay Graham that today’s bizarre performance by Sniffles The Clown was on par with “Tear Down This Wall” is part of the Saddamification of the GOP.



What are the new rules? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 9, 2020

- Never be the first guy to stop clapping when Trump speaks.



- It is always the Year Zero; memory and consistency is the enemy of loyalty in the Trump world.



- Your superlatives are insufficient. Praising Trump properly demands a new vocabulary of obsequiousness. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 9, 2020

3/ - Your humiliation in his service will asymptotically approach infinity, with the pain and shame mounting but never reaching the sweet release of death.



- Never tell him the truth. He is the tallest, most handsome, brilliant, and richest man in the room. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 9, 2020

4/ - Even when he’s wrong (and he’s almost always wrong), race for the TV cameras to proclaim that you and everyone else was simply unable to grasp the sublime complexity of his 47-dimensional chess game. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 9, 2020

5/ - If he wants to mount your spouse, let him. You let him screw your reputation, honor, dignity, principles, and political priors. Why not your wife?



- Always give the Trump Crime Family a cut of your consulting contracts for the campaign and the RNC. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 9, 2020

“He will let you die in prison,” Wilson warned Republicans. “Prepare accordingly.”

Wilson is part of a group of prominent Republicans who are working against Trump’s reelection as part of the Lincoln Project super PAC. In a recent editorial in The New York Times, Wilson joined conservative attorney George Conway and Republican strategists Steve Schmidt and John Weaver in declaring that Trumpism was “an empty faith led by a bogus prophet.”