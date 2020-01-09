GOP Strategist Rick Wilson Torches Republicans With Scathing Trump Loyalty Rules

Republican strategist Rick Wilson called out members of his own party on Wednesday for their blind fealty to President Donald Trump, and gave them a list of new rules to follow to prove their devotion.
Wilson pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who on Wednesday compared Trump’s sniffle-riddled comments on the military escalation with Iran to President Ronald Reagan’s famous 1987 speech at the Berlin Wall.
“This speech will be talked about long after his second term,” Graham said on Fox News. “This is on par with ‘tear down this wall, Mr. Gorbachev.’”
Wilson said that type of over-the-top praise was part of the “Saddamification” of his party. Then, he proposed a set of new rules for Republicans to follow to show their loyalty:
“He will let you die in prison,” Wilson warned Republicans. “Prepare accordingly.”
Wilson is part of a group of prominent Republicans who are working against Trump’s reelection as part of the Lincoln Project super PAC. In a recent editorial in The New York Times, Wilson joined conservative attorney George Conway and Republican strategists Steve Schmidt and John Weaver in declaring that Trumpism was “an empty faith led by a bogus prophet.”