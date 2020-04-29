Ricky Gervais And Jimmy Fallon Yuk It Up Over Toilet Paper Alternatives

Ricky Gervais is choosing to ignore his toilet paper situation as he shelters in place ― and with good reason.

At least for him.

The “After Life” star said he’s got enough hooch for a “nuclear winter,” rendering any hygiene emergency moot.

“As long as I’ve got booze, I don’t care about toilet paper,” he told host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday.

Gervais made it clear there was no substitute for beer and wine. But for toilet paper, that’s another story.

“There’s books, there’s grass,” he said, prompting an eruption of laughter between the two.

Fallon kept the yuks coming along with a product recommendation for Charmin.

Watch the fun interview above.