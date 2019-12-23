Ricky Gervais Blasted For 'Transphobic' Defense Of J.K. Rowling Amid Controversy

Ricky Gervais may have intended for his take on J.K. Rowling’s recent headline-making controversy to be read in jest, but not everyone is laughing.

Rowling last week angered fans when she pledged her support for Maya Forstater, a British woman who lost her job after she used discriminatory language against transgender people on social media.

The “Harry Potter” author’s comments were quickly denounced by celebrities and LGBTQ advocacy groups alike.

Gervais, however, took a different stance. On Friday, he replied to a satirical Dec. 19 article about the controversy written by Jarvis Dupont, a writer who is known to mock PC, or “politically correct,” culture.

Those awful biological women can never understand what it must be like for you becoming a lovely lady so late in life. They take their girly privileges for granted. Winning at female sports and having their own toilets. Well, enough is enough. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 20, 2019

Later on Friday, he tweeted:

Exactly. We need to protect the rights of women. Not erode them because some men have found a new cunning way to dominate and demonise an entire sex. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 20, 2019

Twitter users quickly called out Gervais’ comments, and the comedian responded to the criticism by emphasizing the fact that he was “playing along with a spoof account.”

Ah, you’ve confused a joke tweet to a spoof account with my true feelings. But to answer your question I have nothing against anyone looking after their mental health. Be well 😇 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 20, 2019

He hasn't even realised I'm playing along with a spoof account 😆 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 21, 2019

In separate responses, he added:

Sure. I think trans women are women. I wasn’t talking about trans people 🙏 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 21, 2019

I do. I also make jokes about AIDS, Cancer, Famine and The Holocaust. Those things do a bit of harm too. But jokes don't. Have a nice day. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 21, 2019

Representatives for Gervais did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The news comes just days before the comedian, who has faced accusations of transphobia in the past, is set to host the Golden Globes for the fifth time. When he last hosted the awards ceremony in 2016, he angered viewers with an opening monologue that included jabs at Caitlyn Jenner.

In an interview published Saturday in The Spectator, Gervais said he felt many of his jokes have been misconstrued in the era of social media.

“People think that comedy is like the window to your soul. Well, it isn’t,” he told The Spectator. “A lot of the things I say, I don’t believe. And it’s a sliding scale. It’s nonbinary. Sometimes I mean it, and sometimes I 100% don’t mean it. And if I have to explain which bits I mean and which I don’t, that destroys it.”