Ricky Gervais Settles Big Debate Over UK And US Versions Of ‘The Office’

Ricky Gervais ruled that the British version of “The Office” is better than the American remake starring Steve Carell as beleaguered boss Michael Scott.

Gervais, who played embattled David Brent in the U.K. original that he created, settled the debate on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

“I thought the British ‘Office’ was the best, but my accountant assures me that it’s the American,” the English actor and comedian cracked to host Jimmy Fallon.

The U.K. version garnered widespread acclaim for Gervais. But it was the American version that made him “fucking rich,” he’s previously joked.

When hosting the 2011 Golden Globes, Gervais referenced the kind of money involved when he teased Carell over his decision to leave the remake.

As he introduced Carell to the stage to present an award, Gervais joked, “He was a jobbing actor — career not going that well if I’m being totally honest — who got his big break when I cast him in a remake of a show that I created called ‘The Office.’ He’s now leaving that show and killing a cash cow for both of us. Please welcome … the ungrateful Steve Carell.”