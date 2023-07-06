Ricky Martin Divorcing Husband Jwan Yosef After 6 Years Of Marriage

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are calling it quits after six years of marriage.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the Puerto Rican singer and Syrian Swedish painter told People in a joint statement Thursday.

They added that their “greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

The now-former couple welcomed daughter Lucia in 2018 and son Renn in 2019, adding to a family that already included twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008. The “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer previously said that the twins are trilingual, speaking Spanish, English and French, while Yosef recently said that the “way I bring up my babies is that I focus on Arabic rather than English or Swedish.”

Martin reportedly met Yosef via Instagram in 2015 before making their relationship official at a 2016 gala for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. When it came time to pop the question, however, Martin endearingly fumbled it.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef first connected via Instagram in 2015. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/Associated Press

“I was really nervous, but I got on my knees, and I took out the ... little velvet pouch” he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017, recalling the previous year’s proposal. “And instead of saying, ‘Would you marry me?’ I said, ‘I got you something!’ Bad.”

Martin confirmed in early 2018 that he and Yosef had tied the knot, adding that they “signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”